Rajasthan Assembly election: Congress seeks donations to tackle BJP’s ‘cash power’; garners over Rs 3 lakh in 3 days

Terming the upcoming Assembly polls as fight between “people’s strength” and incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “cash power”, president of Rajasthan Congress Sachin Pilot has sought “financial contribution” from “concerned citizens” ahead of the elections. Reaching out to the public to fund the party’s campaign, Pilot has invited people to donate through the party’s website.

“This is an initiative by the All India Congress Committee. More than 95 per cent of all corporate donations are only going to one party- the BJP. We want to make people stakeholders wherein they not only contribute but also feel that they are the part of the growth of the party,” Pilot was quoted as saying by PTI.

The party’s website states it has managed to garner Rs 3,09,104 from 218 supporters. It also stated that there are 73 days to go for the closing of this scheme. Congress has exuded confidence that it would oust BJP in the upcoming assembly polls in December. “The equation is now well known – it’s the BJP’s cash power versus people’s power. During Karnataka polls earlier this year, the BJP spent over Rs 300 crore alone on advertising and thousands of crores on the state election,” BJP states.

पैसे के बल पर जीतने वाली सरकारें बड़े पूंजीपतियों के दबाव में रहती है। जनता के सहयोग से बनी सरकार ही पारदर्शिता को बरकरार रख सकती है और सच्चाई से सेवा कर सकती है। हमारे लिए धनराशि नहीं जुड़ाव महत्वपूर्ण है इसीलिए जनता से अपील है कि हमारे क्राउडफंडिंग मुहिम से जुडें और सफल बनायें। pic.twitter.com/wDfKMm9gDY — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) September 16, 2018

“On one hand you have BJP’s billionaire friends giving them thousands of crores of rupees to control the media and public opinion, while on the other you have distressed farmers, women, jobless youth and citizens struggling to make a living,” the INC website states, making an appeal to support the party’s campaign to take on the “corrupt BJP regime in Rajasthan”.

Pilot, a former union minister, who took charge of the party’s affairs in the state in January 2014 after it faced defeat in the 2013 assembly polls, said that big corporates after making donations use to put pressure on the government with vested interests and therefore the atmosphere of control and subversion was rampant. “Congress party wants transparency, therefore, the initiative was taken for a transparent resource mobilisation,” he said.

“The BJP has enough money, power and resources. They do not lack anything. The Congress believes in politics of principles and hence, we have got people’s love and trust and that is our biggest strength…,” Pilot said in a video message. “The election is for the public and by the public and their involvement is going down slowly. Making the politicians accountable during and post the elections, ensuring participation and contribution to the elections — be it financially or politically or in principle. There should be a public stakeholdership and involvement and Congress party wants to ensure this,” he said.