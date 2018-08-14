Rajasthan Assembly election: Congress delegation meets EC officials over ‘irregularities’ in voters’ list

The delegation comprised a number of leaders. (PTI)

Months after a fake voter ID scam hit headlines in Karnataka just ahead of the crucial Assembly elections, a delegation of Congress leaders met Election Commission officials over alleged irregularities in the voters list in Rajasthan. The delegation comprised a number of leaders including party’s state unit chief Sachin Pilot, ex-chief minister Ashok Gehlot, CP Joshi and Vivek Tankha, among others.

Speaking about the alleged irregularities, a party leader said that issues like duplication of voters, number of voters increasing dramatically in the last one year and other irregularities have come to the notice of the party.

Earlier in June, the party had accused the BJP in Madhya Pradesh of electoral misconduct by including 60 lakh “fake voters” in the voters’ list. It had urged the Election Commission to cancel all such entries from the voters list of the 230 Assembly constituencies in the state.

On Saturday, while launching the party’s election campaign in Rajasthan from Jaipur, party president Rahul Gandhi had said that he would make sure that party workers are heard and no “parachute candidate” gets nomination in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

“I can guarantee you that not a single parachute candidate will get the ticket this time. If any such candidate comes, I will cut the rope,” Gandhi had said at the poll campaign launch. “Party workers will be heard and will get tickets,” he continued.

During his speech, the Congress president had also observed that party is in a good position to win assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, three states where assembly polls will be held in 2018.

Memorandum to the Election Commission of India regarding the inconsistencies in the Electoral Rolls of Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/796JIYbfxw — Congress (@INCIndia) August 14, 2018

“Congressmen are working hard on the ground and their voice will be heard by the Congress government formed after the polls,” he announced at the Ramlila Ground rally. In a show of strength by the party, Rahul Gandhi reached the venue where rally was held after a 13-km ride in a special bus from the airport. Party workers and other well wishers were waiting along the route to welcome him. While waiving back at the crowd, Rahul Gandhi at times even got off the bus to meet them. There were also drummers and folk artistes at a number of places.

Meanwhile ABP-CVoter opinion poll has predicted 130 of the 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan. It predicted 57 seats for BJP and 13 for Others. The tenure of the present Assembly in Rajasthan will end on January 20, 2018.