Rajasthan Elections 2023: Opinion poll shows BJP in lead, Congress struggling to retain power

Rajasthan Election 2023 survey: The results of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan may be in keeping with the state’s history of electing an alternate government to power for over 25 years now, a new opinion poll has predicted. As per the ABP News-CVoter opinion poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems poised for a comfortable majority in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

According to the survey, spanning from June 26 to July 25, encompassing the views of 14,085 adults across the state, the BJP is expected to secure 109 to 119 seats, garnering a vote share of 45.8 per cent. On the other hand, the incumbent Congress government is projected to win 78 to 88 seats, with a vote share of 41 per cent. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is expected to secure 0-2 seats, with a projected vote share of 0.7 per cent, while ‘Others’ may win 1-5 seats, with a vote share of 12.5 per cent.

Also Read: Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Voting, result date, schedule, CM candidates – All you need to know

The survey findings are in keeping with the trend witnessed in the state in 1998 with no government returning to power for a successive term. However, the projections contrast the choice when it comes to who the voters see as the most favoured chief minister.

As per the survey, incumbent CM Ashok Gehlot garnered 35 per cent support, followed by BJP leader Vasundhara Raje with 25 per cent, Sachin Pilot with 19 per cent, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore with 9 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

Also Read: Rajasthan Election 2023: Down but not out! BJP has no answer to the Vasundhara Raje conundrum

In the Assembly elections held in 2018, the Congress-led alliance finished on top with 100 seats in the 200-member Assembly, followed by the BJP which secured 73 seats. The Congress went on to form a government with the support of Independents and smaller parties.

As Gehlot’s term draws to a close, 39 per cent of respondents showed high levels of satisfaction with the performance of the state government, 36 per cent were moderately satisfied while 24 per cent said they were not satisfied at all.

Also Read: Rajasthan Election 2023: Are you eligible to vote? Here’s how to register for assembly polls

The survey also touched upon the question of leadership that appears to have engulfed the BJP in the state, with the party reportedly favouring entering the elections without projecting a chief ministerial face.

As per the findings of the survey, this strategy found favour with only 27.5 per cent of the respondents while an overwhelming 61.7 per cent of the BJP’s supporters favoured projecting a CM face.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan in November-December this year. The Election Commission of India had announced the schedule of the polls on October 6 in 2018.