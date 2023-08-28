Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Voting, result date, schedule, CM candidates – All you need to know

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: The election to the 200-member Legislative Assembly in Rajasthan is likely to be held by the end of 2023. While the Congress will try its best to retain power in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to give a neck-and-neck fight.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the dates. However, the political atmosphere in the state is already heating up with every passing day. This article provides everything that you need to know about the Rajasthan Assembly election 2023.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Preparations for the Assembly elections are in full swing. The two main parties in the fray are the ruling party in the state, Congress, and the opposition, BJP. The other party which is likely to contest election in the state is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

On the basis of the formula of winning the Karnataka elections, held earlier this year, the Congress is preparing a strategy to retain power in the desert state. According to Rajasthan Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara, work on the candidate list has already started and the list is likely to be announced two months before the elections.

Congress has formed a screening committee for the selection of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Mallikarjun Kharge has entrusted the responsibility of the screening committee to the central leaders and has also included local leaders as well.

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023: Congress battling anti-incumbency

Rajasthan politics has seen a revolving door paradigm of Congress-BJP regimes since 1998. This is because of the fleeting nature of party loyalty in the state, where no party has been able to forge a stable, dominant caste/ community coalition.

Since 1998, the Congress and the BJP have been coming into power in the state every alternate year and no party has been able to retain it for a second term.

Rajasthan Assembly election2023: Date, schedule

The dates of voting and counting for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 is expected to be announced by the Election Commission by October 2023. Voting in the state is likely to be held in a single phase. As soon as the ECI announces the dates of the elections, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect.

In 2018, Rajasthan assembly polls were held in a single phase and were conducted on December 7, 2018. The counting of votes was done on December 11, 2018. The Elections Commission of India had announced the election schedule in early October in 2018.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 total seats

There are 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan. In the 2018 elections, Congress had bagged 99 seats, just two seats short of attaining the majority mark of 101 seats, but it managed to go past the halfway mark with support from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished a close second with 73 seats in its kitty.

In the 2013 polls, the BJP under Vasundhara Raje’s leadership had won over 160 seats against Congress’ 21.

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 CM candidates

It remains unclear who will be the CM candidates for the major political parties in the fray in Rajasthan. However, for the Congress, the name of current Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is speculated. The BJP is yet to announce the name of its chief ministerial candidate although Vasundhara Raje is believed to be the frontrunner for the post. If there is no consensus reached, the party may choose to enter elections without announcing a CM face.

Rajasthan Elections 2023: Party-wise manifestos

Major political parties in the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 are the BJP and the Congress. These parties will release their manifestos after the announcement of election dates by the Election Commission.

In 2018, the BJP’s manifesto promised to create five million jobs over the next five years, pay a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to the jobless, set up a loan relief commission in each division and a Rs 250 crore rural start-up fund to help double farmers’ income.

The 48-page manifesto said it would identify and deport Rohingyas and Bangladeshis who have illegally settled in the state, and offer Indian citizenship to the children of displaced Hindus from Pakistan, who number about 500,000 in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Congress manifesto in 2018 promised loan waiver to farmers, free education for girls and women, an unemployment allowance of up to Rs 3,500 for educated youth and a pension for elderly farmers.

In the manifesto, titled ‘Jan Ghoshna Patra’, the Congress said it would like to have agriculture equipment and tractors exempted from Goods and Services Tax.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 exit polls

The exit polls for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 will be announced after the declaration of the end of voting in the state. As per law, exit poll results cannot be published before the end of voting.