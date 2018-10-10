Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘stealing’ jobs, Rafale deal from HAL

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: Attacking the Vasundhara Raje government, Rahul Gandhi referred to the Rajasthan High Court decision to stop BJP’s ‘Gaurav Yatra’ and claimed the party’s ‘marketing happens at the cost of public money’.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: With less than 60 days to go for Rajasthan Election 2018, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led governments in the state and at the Centre over an array of issues ranging from Rafale deal, farmers’ protests to job creation in India. While addressing a public gathering ‘Jan Jan ki Congress’ in Bikaner, Gandhi alleged PM Modi “stole the Rafale deal from PSU HAL and gave it to Anil Ambani, who had accompanied the Prime Minister to France”. Gandhi also claimed that every youth in the country is aware that PM Modi has taken away their jobs.

Attacking the Vasundhara Raje government, Rahul Gandhi referred to the Rajasthan High Court decision to stop BJP’s ‘Gaurav Yatra’ and claimed the party’s ‘marketing happens at the cost of public money’. Targetting the BJP further, Rahul lamented that the state of “healthcare” in the state is “abysmal”. “BJP had promised 24/7 electricity supply. PM Modi had promised to create 2 crore jobs. Both failed to deliver their promises,” Gandhi said.

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi's speech today

Raising the farm loan issue, Gandhi said, “BJP government outright denies the waiver of farm loans, whereas they have waived off Rs 3,50,000 crore worth loans of a handful of corporates.” Gandhi further claimed that there is “incorrect MSPs for farmers, no compensation for crop loss.”

Listing out Congress’ achievements, Gandhi said, “UPA implemented MNREGA to provide guaranteed employment and had waived off farm loans worth Rs 70,000 crore.”

“Congress government had allocated Rs 900 crore for canal projects in Rajasthan. Bikaner farmers would have benefited from it. The project was canceled by BJP government,” he alleged.