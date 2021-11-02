Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls Results Live: Counting of votes in Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly seats begins

The bypolls are being seen a litmus teat for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

Rajasthan Bypolls Results 2021 Live Coverage: Votes are being counted today for the by-elections to Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad Assembly seats in Rajasthan where voting took place on September 30. The final voter turnout in Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) was 69.38, while the figure for the Vallabhnagar seat was 71.45 per cent. In both the constituencies, 70.41 per cent polling was recorded. The bypolls are being seen a litmus teat for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

Though the number of constituencies going to bypolls is not crucial from the viewpoint of the government’s stability but the results will send a message across the state about the performance of the government, which had faced a major threat last year due to rebellion of the then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs led by him.

Rajasthan Bypolls Result Live News: Rajasthan Assembly By Election Vote Counting Live News, Rajasthan Bypolls Results Today Live

Read More