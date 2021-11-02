  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls Results Live Counting of votes in Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly seats begins

Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls Results Live: Counting of votes in Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly seats begins

By: |
Updated: November 2, 2021 8:01:21 am

2021 Rajasthan ByPolls Results, Rajasthan Assembly By Election Vote Counting Live Updates: The bypolls are being seen a litmus teat for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

The bypolls are being seen a litmus teat for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

Rajasthan Bypolls Results 2021 Live Coverage: Votes are being counted today for the by-elections to Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad Assembly seats in Rajasthan where voting took place on September 30. The final voter turnout in Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) was 69.38, while the figure for the Vallabhnagar seat was 71.45 per cent. In both the constituencies, 70.41 per cent polling was recorded. The bypolls are being seen a litmus teat for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

Though the number of constituencies going to bypolls is not crucial from the viewpoint of the government’s stability but the results will send a message across the state about the performance of the government, which had faced a major threat last year due to rebellion of the then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs led by him.

Rajasthan Bypolls Result Live News: Rajasthan Assembly By Election Vote Counting Live News, Rajasthan Bypolls Results Today Live

Read More

Live Blog

Rajasthan assembly bypoll result live, by poll election in rajasthan, rajasthan election result, by poll election result in rajasthan, rajasthan bypolls result live, rajasthan by election result 2021, 2021 rajasthan assembly bypolls results live, rajasthan bypolls results 2021, vallabhnagar by election results 2021, vallabhnagar bypolls results live updates, vallabhnagar bypolls results 2021, dhariawad by election results 2021, dhariawad bypolls results live updates, dhariawad bypolls results 2021  

Highlights

    08:01 (IST)02 Nov 2021
    Counting of votes in Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly seats begins

    Counting of votes in Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly seats begins

    Despite palpable discord over the leadership issue, Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot projected a united face by travelling together in a helicopter along with Congress general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to address rallies in both the constituencies during nomination filing by the party candidates.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Anil Deshmukh, NCP leader and ex-Maharashtra home minister, arrested by Enforcement Directorate in ‘extortion racket’ case
    2Karnataka Assembly Bypolls Results Live: Counting of votes for Sindgi, Hangal today
    3West Bengal Assembly Bypolls Results Live: Counting of votes today, BJP faces prestige battle in Dinhata, Shantipur