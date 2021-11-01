Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls Results 2021: Gehlot Govt faces litmus test in Vallabhnagar, Dhariawad; counting of votes tomorrow

The results will send a message across the state about the performance of the government, which had faced a major threat last year due to rebellion of

Rajasthan Bypoll Results 2021 Latest Updates: Votes will be counted on Tuesday for the by-elections to Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad Assembly seats in Rajasthan where voting took place on September 30. The final voter turnout in Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) was 69.38, while the figure for the Vallabhnagar seat was 71.45 per cent. In both the constituencies, 70.41 per cent polling was recorded.

The bypolls are being seen a litmus teat for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

Though the number of constituencies going to bypolls is not crucial from the viewpoint of the government’s stability but the results will send a message across the state about the performance of the government, which had faced a major threat last year due to rebellion of the then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs led by him.

Despite palpable discord over the leadership issue, Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot projected a united face by travelling together in a helicopter along with Congress general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to address rallies in both the constituencies during nomination filing by the party candidates.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat and BJP legislator from Dhariawad, Gautam Lal Meena.

In Vallabhnagar, the ruling Congress party has given ticket to Gajendra Shaktawat’s wife, Preeti Shaktawat, while the BJP has fielded Himmat Singh Jhala.

The Congress has fielded Nagraj Meena in Dhariawad against BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena.

In the House of 200 members, the ruling Congress has 106 MLAs, while the BJP has 71, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has three, CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party have two each, the Rashtriya Lok Dal has one and 13 are independent legislators. Two seats are vacant on which the bypolls were conducted.