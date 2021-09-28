  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajasthan assembly byelections: Voting for Dhariyavad, Vallabhnagar seats on October 30, results on November 2

September 28, 2021 1:01 PM

Election was necessitated on the seats after Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Singh Shaktawat died due to COVID-19 on January 20 and BJP legislator from Dhariyavad Gautam Lal Meena died of the infection on May 19.

Rajasthan assembly byelectionsThe EC announced in New Delhi on Tuesday that bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 Assembly seats in different states will be held on October 30.

Voting for the bypolls to Rajasthan’s Dhariyavad and Vallabhnagar Assembly seats will be held on October 30. The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the bypolls on Tuesday.The election notification for both the seats will be issued on October 1. Nominations can be filed till October 8. Polling will be held on October 30, while the counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

The ruling Congress currently has 106 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 71, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two each and 13 independents. Two seats are vacant. Earlier, bypolls were held for the Sahada, Sujangarh and Rajsamand Assembly seats in the state, with the Congress winning two of those and the BJP one.

The EC announced in New Delhi on Tuesday that bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 Assembly seats in different states will be held on October 30.

