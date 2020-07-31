Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs to be shifted to Jaisalmer from Jaipur hotel ahead of Assembly session

Ashok Gehlot MLAs to be shifted to Jaisalmer from Jaipur hotel.

The Congress party has decided to shift the MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to Jaisalmer from a hotel on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. The MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp have been staying at a hotel on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway for the last two weeks amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.

The MLAs will be shifted to Jaisalmer after the Congress Legislature Party meeting in the hotel. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to address the MLAs.

The Congress had shifted the MLAs to a hotel on July 13 directly from CM Ashok Gehlot’s residence where they were called for a Legislature Party meeting after a revolt by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs.

The decision comes two days after Rajasthan Governor accepted the state Cabinet’s fourth proposal to summon the Assembly session. Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday night issued an order to convene the session from August 14.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes. He also claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session.

The Chief Minister again said the “rebels who have not accepted money should return to the party fold”. The 19 rebels led by Sachin Pilot are staying at a resort on Jaipur-Gurugram highway.

The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member House. This includes 19 rebel MLAs led by Sachin Pilot. The Bharatiya Janata Party has 72 MLAs.