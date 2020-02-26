Rajasthan accident: 24 killed after private bus falls into river in Bundi

Bundi accident: At least 24 people lost their lives after a bus fell into Maiz river in Bundi district of Rajasthan.

At least 24 people have been killed after a bus in which they were travelling fell into a river in Bundi district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, reports PTI. According to the police, the incident took place on Kota Lalsot Mega Highway. The private bus was taking a wedding party when it fell in the Maiz river near Papdi village under the limits of the Lekhari police station.

The deceased include 11 women and three children. Fifteen others have suffered injuries in the incident and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Critically injured have being referred to a hospital in Kota.

The wedding party was going to Sawai Madhopur from Baran.

While the exact reason behind the accident is not known yet, reports said that the gear of the bus failed and as a result, the driver lost control over the wheels.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot has expressed anguished over the demise of 24 people.

“The news of the death and injuries of many people in the accident in ​​Bundi is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the kin of the dead in this difficult time. May god give peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured,” he tweeted in Hindi.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

