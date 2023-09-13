Rajasthan: 11 killed as truck hits passengers waiting on highway after bus breakdown

At least 11 people were killed and 12 others were injured as a truck rammed into a bus on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway stretch in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

The bus was travelling from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred at around 4.30 am on Wednesday morning, ANI reported.

The incident occurred when the bus broke down on a bridge. A survivor says that the bus driver and some passengers were standing behind the bus when the speeding truck rammed into the vehicle.

According to media reports, the bus had halted at the Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area after running out of fuel when the truck rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, police said, NDTV reported.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended condolences for the deceased.

भरतपुर में गुजरात से धार्मिक यात्रा आए श्रद्धालुओं की बस और ट्रेलर की टक्कर में 11 लोगों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुखद है। पुलिस-प्रशासन मौके पर है एवं घायलों को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल ले जाया गया है।



मैं ईश्वर से सभी दिवंगतजनों की आत्मा की शांति एवं परिजनों को हिम्मत देने की प्रार्थना… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 13, 2023

He took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “In the collision between a bus and a trailer, 11 devotees who had come on a religious pilgrimage from Gujarat, have been killed in Bharatpur. It is extremely sad. Police-administration is on the spot and the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.”

“I pray to God to give peace to the souls of all the deceased and courage to the families,” he added.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.