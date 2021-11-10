Rajasthan: 10 killed in tanker-bus collision in Barmer; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

The traffic on the road was disrupted due to the collision.

At least 10 people were killed and 22 others injured after a truck collided with a bus head-on in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. The district police said that the accident took place near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ex-gratia for the next of kin of those dead as well as for those injured. While many reports claimed the death of 12 people, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Expressing grief over the accident, PM Modi said, “It is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured have a quick recovery.”

The prime minister also said that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. “The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each,” said PM Modi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has spoken to the Barmer district collector and asked him to ensure proper treatment for the injured. “I have directed Barmer district collector for relief and rescue measures in the matter of accident between a truck and bus in Barmer. Better to Better treatment will be ensured for those injured in the accident,” Gehlot said.

Both the vehicles caught fire after the collision leaving the bus completely charred.