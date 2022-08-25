Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh re-arrested in old cases days after bail 

The now suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who is in the eye of the storm for allegedly passing derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad, was re-arrested on Thursday, days after being released on bail. On Thursday, the Hyderabad police arrested Singh in connection with two separate cases dating back to February and April. One case was filed at the Mangalghat police station for allegedly intimidating voters in Uttar Pradesh through a provocative video in February and the other case was filed at Shajinayathganj for purportedly giving incendiary speeches during ‘Shobha Yatra’ procession in April. On Wednesday, Singh was served notices of appearance under Section 41(A) of the CrPC in connection with these two old cases.

In the voter intimidation case, Singh has been booked under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections 505(2), 171-C, 171-F, and sections 123 and 125 of Representation of the People (RP) Act. For the ‘Shobha Yatra’ case, Singh has been booked for hurting religious sentiments and disturbing communal harmony under sections 153-A, 295-A, 504, 505 (2) of the IPC.

On Tuesday, while granting bail to the Goshmahal MLA, the local court had held that the police didn’t follow proper due procedure as mentioned under Section 41(A) of the CrPC while arresting Singh for hurting religious sentiments and creating discord between the two communities.

Just before his arrest, Singh had released a video saying that he has been served notices pertaining to old cases, and he will soon be arrested after the completion of 24 hours. He called it a conspiracy and wondered why the police took so long to arrest him.

Earlier, massive protests had broken out in Hyderabad, especially the old part of the city where several protesters have called for the beheading of Singh, while burning and hanging his effigies. In a 10-minute long video on Youtube, Singh had threatened to burn the stage if comedian Munawar Faruqui was allowed to perform. Referring to Faruqui, Singh wondered why he was being targeted when people abusing Hindu gods and goddesses were being protected.