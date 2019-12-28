Raj Thackeray’s MNS attacks Maharashtra govt for riders to farm loan waiver scheme

Farmers, whose crop loan and restructured loan is more than Rs two lakh will not be eligible for any benefit under the scheme, it added.

Conditions laid in the farm loan waiver announced by the Uddhav Thackeray government was an injustice on cultivators as most of them would not be eligible for the write-off, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Anil Shidore said on Saturday. He said CM Thackeray had promised complete farm loan waiver and riders mentioned in a government resolution (GR) issued on Saturday were condemnable.

The GR read, “As per the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme, loan up to Rs two lakh taken between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2019 and which has not been repaid till September 30, 2019 will be eligible for waiver.” Farmers, whose crop loan and restructured loan is more than Rs two lakh will not be eligible for any benefit under the scheme, it added.