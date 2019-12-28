Raj Thackeray’s MNS attacks Maharashtra govt for riders to farm loan waiver scheme

By: |
Published: December 28, 2019 9:45:47 PM

The GR read, "As per the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme, loan up to Rs two lakh taken between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2019 and which has not been repaid till September 30, 2019 will be eligible for waiver."

Raj Thackeray, MNS, MNS attack, Maharashtra govt, farm loan waiver scheme, loan waiver scheme, Farmers, whose crop loan and restructured loan is more than Rs two lakh will not be eligible for any benefit under the scheme, it added.

Conditions laid in the farm loan waiver announced by the Uddhav Thackeray government was an injustice on cultivators as most of them would not be eligible for the write-off, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Anil Shidore said on Saturday. He said CM Thackeray had promised complete farm loan waiver and riders mentioned in a government resolution (GR) issued on Saturday were condemnable.

The GR read, “As per the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme, loan up to Rs two lakh taken between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2019 and which has not been repaid till September 30, 2019 will be eligible for waiver.” Farmers, whose crop loan and restructured loan is more than Rs two lakh will not be eligible for any benefit under the scheme, it added.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Raj Thackeray’s MNS attacks Maharashtra govt for riders to farm loan waiver scheme
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Assam won’t be run by Nagpur’: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP, RSS in Guwahati
2Will implement ‘good suggestions’ from BJP’s ‘charge sheet’ in next 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
3Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot lead flag march in Jaipur against ‘anti-people’ policies of Centre