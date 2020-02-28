Raj Thackeray’s MNS announces cash reward for sharing information about illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators

The MNS posters have come at a time when Delhi is in the grip of violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of Raj Thackeray has announced a cash reward for anyone who shares accurate information about illegal infiltrators living in the state. According to news agency ANI, several posters have been released by the party in Aurangabad that promises a Rs 5,000 cash reward in lieu of information about illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The posters have come at a time when Delhi is in the grip of violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act. The posters feature Raj Thackeray’s photograph.

This is not the first time when the MNS has put up such a poster. Earlier, the MNS had released posters issuing an ultimatum to illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators to leave the country or be escorted out ‘MNS style’.

Earlier this month, the party led by Raj Thackeray had dared the Shiv Sena-led alliance government in Maharashtra to take action against illegal infiltrators living in the state. The party had even erected a poster near ‘Matoshree’, the residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The MNS said Uddhav should fulfill his commitment to drive out the infiltrators.

“Honourable Chief Minister, if your stance is that Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators must be thrown out of the country, then first clear the neighbourhoods in your Bandra backyard that are brimming with infiltrators,” the MNS said in its poster outside Matoshree.

The party had even organised a rally to demand the ouster of illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi migrants.

The MNS’ recent call to drive out illegal migrant comes a few days after CM Uddhav Thackeray dropped hints that he will allow the implementation of the CAA in the state. He maintained that the law is not against the minorities of India and also the NPR exercise will be carried out as per the plan. But on NRC, he had made it clear that it will not hurt only Muslims, but also Hindus.