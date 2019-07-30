Raj Thackeray to arrive in Kolkata, meet Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday

TMC sources said that Thackeray had called up Mamata Banerjee and expressed his desire to meet her for discussing the issues. B
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray will arrive in the city on Tuesday evening. He will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at state Secretariat Nabanna on Wednesday.
“They are likely to discuss electoral reforms, demand for return to ballot papers and the political situation in the country,” a source close to the MNS chief told PTI.
TMC sources said that Thackeray had called up Mamata Banerjee and expressed his desire to meet her for discussing the issues. Banerjee, a strong advocate of electoral reforms and return to ballot papers, had accused the BJP of winning the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by tampering EVM machines.
