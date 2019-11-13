Raj Thackeray says imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra a ‘gross insult to voters’

Raj Thackeray (File photo: PTI)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has slammed the Centre’s move to impose President’s rule in the state. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray called the decision a “gross insult to voters of Maharashtra”.

“The imposition of President’s rule in the state is a gross insult to the voters of Maharashtra,” he tweeted.

After days of political drama, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommended President’s rule in the state after the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP failed to turn up with required numbers needed for a majority in the 288-member Assembly.

After results were announced on October 24, pre-poll partners Shiv Sena and BJP entered into a tug-of-war over the post of the chief minister and 50:50 power-sharing formula, which the former claimed was discussed with the latter.

The Udhav Thackeray-led party also demanded the CM post for first 2.5 years. The BJP, on the other hand, maintained that the government would be formed under Devendra Fadnavis, former CM and leader of the party in the Assembly.

As the tussle continued, Shiv Sena also reached out to the NCP as well as the Congress for government formation. NCP chief Sharad Pawar asked the saffron party to quit the NDA for any talks on government formation. Following this, the lone Shiv Sena minister at the Centre, Arvind Sawant resigned from the Modi cabinet.

The Congress, on the other hand, came across as a divided house on the issue of support Shiv Sena, with which it differs ideologically. While some leaders believe that the party must support Shiv Sena to revive itself in the state, others in the party are opposed to it.

After the Governor imposed the president’s rule in the state, the NCP accused him of not giving it sufficient time as demanded by the party. The Shiv Sena made similar accusations and said it will move Supreme Court against the Governor. Uddhav Thackeray has, however, maintained that talks with NCP and the Congress are underway for government formation in the state.