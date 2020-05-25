Day after Yogi’s tough talk on migrants, Raj Thackeray says ‘workers will have to take permission from Maha govt to work’

Raj Thackeray said migrants from UP will have to take permission from Maharashtra government to work in the state. (file)

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath said states will have to seek permission from his government if they want UP migrant workers back, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Monday said labourers will have to seek nod of the Maharashtra government also if they wish to work here.

The Maharashtra government needs to take such things seriously, said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, who is the estranged cousin of state Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Upset that migrant labourers were “not properly taken care of” by various states in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, Adityanath on Sunday said any state that wants migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh back has to seek permission from the UP government and need to ensure their socio-legal-monetary rights.

Reacting to it, Raj Thackeray said, “If Yogi Adityanath is stressing on seeking permission to employ UP residents, they will have to take permission of Maharashtra government to work here.”

“The Maharashtra government needs to take such things seriously. Any worker coming here to work should get duly registered with the government as well as local police. These workers should submit their documents and photographs as well,” he said in a statement.

The government needs to undertake such an exercise diligently, he added.