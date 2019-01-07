Raj Thackeray issues apology after MNS leader threatens literary meet over Nayantara Sahgal’s presence

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 1:48 PM

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the working president of the literary meet's reception committee Ramakant Kolte informed that the organisers had decided to revoke Sahgal's invitation following the controversy.

Raj Thackeray, MNS, Raj Thackeray apology, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Nayantara Sahgal, Raj Thackeray on Nayantara Sahgal Earlier, some MNS workers had opposed Sahgal’s present at the literary event. (PTI)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday clarified that he and his party had no objection or opposition to author Nayantara Sahgal’s presence at the literary meet in Yavatmal, Maharashtra. Earlier, some MNS workers had opposed Sahgal’s present at the literary event.

In a statement issued on Monday, Thackeray said: “There was some resistance displayed by one of the colleagues of my party. However, being the president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, I have no objection or opposition to it.”

He further said that the sentiment behind the resistance had stemmed from the fact that the very essence of Marathi language needs to be safeguarded.

“Though his sentiments are correct, one has to take into account the very fact that a senior and noted writer like Nayantara Sahgal is going to be present in the literary meet. When in her presence, our profound culture and traditions stand unveiled, it can become a medium to exhibit our culture to the rest of the world,” he said.

Thackeray regretted the inconvenience caused to the organisers of the event and said: “…Being an admirer and supporter of Marathi language, I express my sincere apology.”

The MNS had come under pressure after several politicians and authors criticised the opposition against Sahgal. In a press statement issued on Sunday, the working president of the literary meet’s reception committee Ramakant Kolte informed that the organisers had decided to revoke Sahgal’s invitation following the controversy. He said that the move was taken to “avoid any untoward incident from those who threatened to derail the literary meet”.

Nayantara Sahgal was to inaugurate the 92nd literary meet on January 11 in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

