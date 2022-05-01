Raj Thackeray in Aurangabad LIVE: MNS chief to address rally on loudspeaker row, buzz over alliance with BJP grows

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will address the much-talked about rally about use of loudspeakers by mosques in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad today. The rally — being held in backdrop of the ultimatum given by Thackeray to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3 — is expected to draw a huge turnout.

Thackeray has been praising the Yogi government for pulling down loudspeakers from mosques and has even asked the MVA government in Maharashtra to learn from the UP government. MNS leader Nitin Sardesai, a close confidante of Thackeray, did not rule out the possibility of a tie up between BJP and MNS.