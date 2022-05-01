Raj Thackeray in Aurangabad LIVE: MNS chief to address rally on loudspeaker row, buzz over alliance with BJP grows

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will address the much-talked about rally about use of loudspeakers by mosques in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad today. The rally — being held in backdrop of the ultimatum given by Thackeray to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3 — is expected to draw a huge turnout.
Thackeray has been praising the Yogi government for pulling down loudspeakers from mosques and has even asked the MVA government in Maharashtra to learn from the UP government. MNS leader Nitin Sardesai, a close confidante of Thackeray, did not rule out the possibility of a tie up between BJP and MNS.
The MNS chief had last month targeted the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in MVA Maharashtra by demanding that loudspeakers on mosques be removed, and threatened to play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques at louder volume if the demand was not met.
The police have put 15 conditions to hold the rally. The MNS chief has been asked to desist from using offensive slogans, religious, casteist and regional references during or after the meeting. Only 15,000 people are allowed to attend the rally and the timings would be 4:30 pm to 9:45 pm.