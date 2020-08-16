  • MORE MARKET STATS

Raj Bhavan under surveillance, alleges West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Published: August 16, 2020 1:59 PM

Making the startling claim, Dhankhar, who has often crossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issues in the past one year, also said that lawlessness is persisting in the state.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged on Sunday the Raj Bhavan has been placed under surveillance, and the action “undermines the sanctity of the institution”. Making the startling claim, Dhankhar, who has often crossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issues in the past one year, also said that lawlessness is persisting in the state.

“I would like to tell you all that the Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. It undermines the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan. I will do everything to protect its sanctity,” Dhankhar told a press conference.

