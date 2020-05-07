Chhattisgarh gas leak: Seven labourers hospitalised after toxic gas leak from paper factory in Raigarh, 3 critical

Chhattisgarh gas leak: At least seven people have been admitted to a hospital in Rigarh after they were exposed to poisonous gas that leaked from a paper factory. According to reports, a toxic gas leak was reported at Shakti Papers when cleaning work was underway. The paper mill is located in Tetla village. All the seven labourers have been admitted to a government hospital. The condition of three of them is said to be critical. “Poisonous Gas has leaked from a paper industry, Shakti Papers while cleaning the plant. Seven labourers have been admitted to hospital. 3 being shifted to Raipur for further treatment,” Dipanshu Kabra, IG Bilaspur, tweeted. Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts has been dispatched to the spot to ascertain the exact reason behind the leakage. The development comes on a day when at least 10 people died and hundreds had to be rushed to a hospital in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh following a gas leak at the LG Polymers plant.
Read More
Highlights
Three of seven workers are in critical condition. While four are being treated at a government hospital here, remaining three are being shifted to Raipur.
According to Raigarh SP Santosh Singh, owner of the mill tried to hide the incident from administration and did not inform police. "A case will be registered," he said.
Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh confirmed that seven workers of a paper mill have been hospitalised after being exposed to a gas leak. He said the incident took place while cleaning of a tank in the mill was underway.