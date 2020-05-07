  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Chhattisgarh gas leak Seven labourers hospitalised after toxic gas leak from paper factory in Raigarh 3 critical

Chhattisgarh gas leak: Seven labourers hospitalised after toxic gas leak from paper factory in Raigarh, 3 critical

By: |
Updated:May 07, 2020 5:32:12 pm

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) gas leak: Poisonous gas was leaked at Shakti Papers when cleaning work was underway. The paper mill is located in Tetla village.

Raigarh gas leakSeven workers admitted to hospital after gas leak reported at paper factory in Raigarh,

Chhattisgarh gas leak: At least seven people have been admitted to a hospital in Rigarh after they were exposed to poisonous gas that leaked from a paper factory. According to reports, a toxic gas leak was reported at Shakti Papers when cleaning work was underway. The paper mill is located in Tetla village. All the seven labourers have been admitted to a government hospital. The condition of three of them is said to be critical. “Poisonous Gas has leaked from a paper industry, Shakti Papers while cleaning the plant. Seven labourers have been admitted to hospital. 3 being shifted to Raipur for further treatment,” Dipanshu Kabra, IG Bilaspur, tweeted. Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts has been dispatched to the spot to ascertain the exact reason behind the leakage. The development comes on a day when at least 10 people died and hundreds had to be rushed to a hospital in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh following a gas leak at the LG Polymers plant.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    17:29 (IST)07 May 2020
    Three workers critical, shifted to Raipur for treatment

    Three of seven workers are in critical condition. While four are being treated at a government hospital here, remaining three are being shifted to Raipur.

    17:26 (IST)07 May 2020
    Chhattisgarh gas leak: Owner tried to hide from police

    According to Raigarh SP Santosh Singh, owner of the mill tried to hide the incident from administration and did not inform police. "A case will be registered," he said.

    17:25 (IST)07 May 2020
    Chattisgarh (Raigarh) gas leak: 7 hospitalised

    Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh confirmed that seven workers of a paper mill have been hospitalised after being exposed to a gas leak. He said the incident took place while cleaning of a tank in the mill was underway.

    The tragedy in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh comes on a day when 11 people lost their lived and hundreds were admitted to hospital Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam after poisonous gas leak at the LG Polymers plant.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1PM Modi hails people leading fight against coronavirus; says their selfless work is ‘worthy of praise’
    2Visakhapatnam Gas Leak LIVE updates: Andhra CM Jagan announces Rs 1 crore relief to kin of deceased; death toll 11
    3INS hails Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani for support to print media