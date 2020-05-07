Chhattisgarh gas leak: Seven labourers hospitalised after toxic gas leak from paper factory in Raigarh, 3 critical

Seven workers admitted to hospital after gas leak reported at paper factory in Raigarh,

Chhattisgarh gas leak: At least seven people have been admitted to a hospital in Rigarh after they were exposed to poisonous gas that leaked from a paper factory. According to reports, a toxic gas leak was reported at Shakti Papers when cleaning work was underway. The paper mill is located in Tetla village. All the seven labourers have been admitted to a government hospital. The condition of three of them is said to be critical. “Poisonous Gas has leaked from a paper industry, Shakti Papers while cleaning the plant. Seven labourers have been admitted to hospital. 3 being shifted to Raipur for further treatment,” Dipanshu Kabra, IG Bilaspur, tweeted. Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts has been dispatched to the spot to ascertain the exact reason behind the leakage. The development comes on a day when at least 10 people died and hundreds had to be rushed to a hospital in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh following a gas leak at the LG Polymers plant.

