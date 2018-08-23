Raipur collector, creator of Dantewada’s ‘Education City’, likely to contest Chhattisgarh poll on BJP ticket

Several BJP leaders have said that Choudhary’s joining is imminent and he would be projected as the “youth” face of the party in the impending polls.

Months ahead of the crucial Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, Raipur Collector O P Choudhary, a young civil servant by profession, is likely to be inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There have been hectic deliberations between Choudhary, a 2005-batch IAS officer, and the BJP in the last two months, reports The Indian Express.

Choudhary is believed to join the saffron party soon and will contest the assembly polls from his home district of Raigarh, IE quoted sources as saying. “So far, there is no official information on this. But if someone were to join, it would be welcomed,” BJP leader Sachidanand Upasne said. Several BJP leaders have told IE that Choudhary’s joining is imminent and he would be projected as the “youth” face of the party in the impending polls. Choudhary is yet to make any statement in this regard.

Meanwhile, Congress has lashed out at BJP saying the saffron party has been “using” bureaucrats for its own interest. “Thus far, the BJP has been using bureaucrats in office to do their dirty work. Now, if these officers want to enter the political field and fight it out openly in the political arena, we welcome it. The Congress will fight them, and defeat them as well,” Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi was quoted as saying by IE.

Who is O P Choudhary?

The 37-year-old Raipur collector is a 2005-batch IAS officer. Choudhary hails from an agrarian family from Bayang village of Raigarh. Choudhary is considered a role model for the Agharia community. The community has considerable influence in the district. Choudhary is credited with the creation of the ‘Education City’ in Dantewada during his time as Collector in the district.

He was conferred with the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration. In Raipur, the collector is also credited with spearheading the Nalanda Parisar, the first of its kind 24X7 community learning centre in the state capital.