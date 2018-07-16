Rains lash several parts of Punjab, Haryana

Rains today lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana. (Representative Image)

Rains today lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana, bringing relief to people from humid weather conditions. UT Chandigarh, joint capital of both states, recorded the maximum of 29.7 degree Celsius, four notches below normal, as per the Meteorological (MeT) department report. The city received rainfall of 4.9 mm.

In Haryana, Ambala and Bhiwani recorded their respective highs at 32.7 and 31.8 degrees Celsius. Hisar and Karnal recorded maximums at 36.7 and 32.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Ambala, Hisar and Karnal received rainfall of 5.2 mm, 12 mm and one mm respectively. Narnaul’s maximum was 30.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar’s maximum settled at 33.8 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded maximums at 30.2 and 29.2 degrees Celsius, up to five degrees below the normal. Ludhiana and Patiala received rainfall of 167 mm and 11 mm respectively. According to the Meteorological (MeT) forecast, light to moderate rains may occur at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana in the next 24 hours.