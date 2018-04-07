Rains lash parts of Uttar Pradesh

Rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh (Representational image)

Rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh, with Kaiserganj recording maximum of 6 cm rainfall. Light to moderate rains and thundershowers occurred at isolated places over the state late last night, The Met office here said. Kaiserganj recorded a rainfall of 6 cm, followed by Bhinga 5 cm, Bahraich 4 cm, Nanpara , Nighason and Kirawali 3 cm each, Gorakhpur, Biswan and Sitapur 2 cm each, Kheri, Lucknow , Moradabad, Agra and Mohamadabad 1 cm each, it said.

The MeT has forecast rain and thunderstorm at isolated places across the state till tomorrow. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today directed the officials concerned to asses the losses, if any, suffered due to the thunderstorm and extend relief to the affected persons without delay. An official release said a directive in this regard has been sent to respective district magistrates.