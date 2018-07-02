Rains lash several parts of Delhi; at least 24 flights diverted

While the day was sunny and sultry, rains lashed a few areas around 8 pm.

Rains lashed several parts of the national capital in the evening after dust-laden winds swept the city, even as the maximum temperature settled at 37.8 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 77 per cent and 49 per cent.

“The maximum temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal while the minimum temperature settled at 29.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal,” an MeT Department official said.

At least 24 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to other destinations due to rains in the city. Most of the diversions took place between 8.45 and 9.45 pm. They included five Air India flights, besides flights of other private carriers, sources in the Delhi airport said.

Jet Airways in a tweet informed that delay in departure and arrival of planes could range up to 30 minutes.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky for tomorrow morning with possibility of rainfall in some areas towards the evening.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the official said.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature had settled at 29 degrees Celsius