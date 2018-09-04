​​​
Rains lash parts of Delhi; bring relief after a humid morning

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Tuesday, bringing relief to people after a humid morning.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 4, 2018 3:08 PM
The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate to light rain and thundershowers through the day. (ANI)

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Tuesday, bringing relief to people after a humid morning. According to MeT department officials, the Safdarjung observatory — the recording of which is considered official for the city — registered 1.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am while Lodhi Road received 0.5 mm rainfall during the same period.

The Safdarjung observatory had recorded 41.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 am. Minimum temperature settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average while humidity was recorded at 93 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate to light rain and thundershowers through the day. On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius.

