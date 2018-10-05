Rains continue to lash Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Puducherry received heavy rains and an official said the union territory recorded 9.5 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 AM.

Rains continued to lash parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry for the second day Friday, prompting officials to declare holiday for educational institutions in Tamil Nadu. Following forecast of extremely heavy rain on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami held a review meeting at Chennai and issued a series of instructions to officials.

These included asking collectors of coastal districts to take steps for the early return of fishermen who have ventured into the sea, an official release said. In addition to medical assistance, officials were also instructed to keep ready adequate stocks of food and clothes that might be required in the event of people being evacuated to relief camps, the release said.

Reservoirs with over 70 per cent storage should be monitored, it added. Fishermen association sources said about 1,000 fishermen, who had ventured into the sea from Kanyakumari, have not returned. The sources said authorities had issued a red alert as heavy rains were expected on October 7 with a low pressure area likely to concentrate into a depression in the next two days.

However, they were not sure if the red alert message had reached the fishermen. The fishermen had been asked to return before October 5, but they have not, the sources said. The message would now be sent throughthe navy to the fishermen, they added.

Following sharp spells of rains in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, educational institutions were closed, officials said. Schools remained closed in Chennai, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin, while a holiday was declared for both schools and colleges in the rest of the districts.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said the government machinery was geared up to tackle the situation. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansamy said educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow in view of the rains.

Residential areas in Oulgaret and neighbouring municipal segments were waterlogged, throwing normal life out of gear. Government machinery was geared up to meet any exigency, official sources said. Farm lands were waterlogged and a farmer said the paddy he had raised on a large extent of land was flooded.