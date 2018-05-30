Rain, Thunderstorm, dust storm alert LIVE: Here are updates for Karnataka, north India, Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Maharashtra

Rain, Thunderstorm, dust storm alert LIVE: As many as 40 died after thunderstorm and lightning struck different parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on Monday. In the latest weather alert by SkyMet, Jaipur will witness thunderstorm and dust storm. Apart from Rajasthan’s capital city, thundershower along with strong gusty wind is expected to occur at some parts over Balrampur, Bilaspur, Jashpur, Kabeerdham, Korba, Koriya, Mungeli, Raigarh, Surajpur and Surguja during the next four hours. Also, several parts of Jharkhand including, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Latehar, Ramgarh and Ranchi will experience thundershower and dust storm in next four hours. SkyMet has also said that in the 24 hours light rain spells are expected in parts of Maharashtra, UP and Delhi.
Highlights
Thunderstorm in Jaipur
Thunderstorm to hit Jaipur soon: Skymet
Today, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, most parts of Coastal Karnataka and some parts of South Interior Karnataka and some more parts of interior Tamil Nadu, the IMD has siad on its website.
Rainfall activity is likely to increase over parts of Maharashtra & Goa states from June 6, leading to probable advance over these areas during June 6-8.
Extreme heat wave conditions have been forecast in many parts of Andhra Pradesh with temperatures expected to touch a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours. The State Disaster Management Authority has cautioned people to take necessary precautionary measures in view of the extreme weather.
Light to moderate rain and thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh even as heat wave continued to prevail in the state. The maximum rainfall in the state was recorded at Kaiserganj (4cm), Mankapur (2cm), Basti (2cm), Lakhimpur Kheri (2cm) and Maharajganj (1cm), the Met office said.
A record 40mm rainfall on Tuesday in the port city of Manganluru inundated several areas, including roads and housing colonies and commercial hubs due to storm-water drains overflowing and garbage blocking their movement.
"All schools and colleges in coastal Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district are closed for two as heavy rains disrupt normal life. "We have advised all state-run and private schools and colleges across the district to remain closed for two days as a safety measure due to heavy rains flooding roads and localities in the district," IANS quoted Deputy Commissioner Sasikant Sentil as telling reporters.
Dust storm may occur at some parts of the state in Jhajjar, Gurgaon, Mewat, Palwal, Rewari and Mahendragarh in next few years.
The entire country is likely to get normal monsoon this year, expect the east and northeast India, which is likely to witness "below normal" rainfall, the Met department said today.
Thunderstorm to hit Jaipur soon: Skymet