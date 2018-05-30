Rain, Thunderstorm, dust storm alert LIVE: Here are updates for Karnataka, north India, Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Maharashtra

Rain, Thunderstorm, Dust storm LIVE: Light spells expected in Delhi.

Rain, Thunderstorm, dust storm alert LIVE: As many as 40 died after thunderstorm and lightning struck different parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on Monday. In the latest weather alert by SkyMet, Jaipur will witness thunderstorm and dust storm. Apart from Rajasthan’s capital city, thundershower along with strong gusty wind is expected to occur at some parts over Balrampur, Bilaspur, Jashpur, Kabeerdham, Korba, Koriya, Mungeli, Raigarh, Surajpur and Surguja during the next four hours. Also, several parts of Jharkhand including, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Latehar, Ramgarh and Ranchi will experience thundershower and dust storm in next four hours. SkyMet has also said that in the 24 hours light rain spells are expected in parts of Maharashtra, UP and Delhi.