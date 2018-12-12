Rain, snow intensify cold wave in Uttarakhand

Warning has been issued for moderate rainfall and heavy snowfall in the next 24 hours. (Photo source: ANI)

The cold wave has intensified in most parts of Uttarakhand after a fresh bout of snowfall and rains in the past 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. Rains in the plains and snowfall in the hill tracts of the state have caused a fall in the temperature in most places. Intermittent rains in the state capital since morning and gutsy winds have forced people to stay indoors . Snowfall has been reported from Kedarnath, Hemkund, Gomukh, Badrinath, Surkanda and Nag Tibba, near the hill station of Mussourie. Nelang valley has also received heavy snowfall, an official of the Regional Meteorological Office said.

Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts have received some rainfall while Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli and Harshil have witnessed snow. Rains have been reported from Garhwal and there is overcast sky in Almorah, Bajpur, Ranikhet, Nainital and Pithoragarh. Warning has been issued for moderate rainfall and heavy snowfall in the next 24 hours.