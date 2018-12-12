Rain, snow intensify cold wave in Uttarakhand

By: | Updated: December 12, 2018 4:24 PM

The cold wave has intensified in most parts of Uttarakhand after a fresh bout of snowfall and rains in the past 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

snow in uttarakhand, rain in Uttarakhand, kedarnath, hemkund, mussourie, rudraprayag districtsWarning has been issued for moderate rainfall and heavy snowfall in the next 24 hours. (Photo source: ANI)

The cold wave has intensified in most parts of Uttarakhand after a fresh bout of snowfall and rains in the past 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. Rains in the plains and snowfall in the hill tracts of the state have caused a fall in the temperature in most places. Intermittent rains in the state capital since morning and gutsy winds have forced people to stay indoors . Snowfall has been reported from Kedarnath, Hemkund, Gomukh, Badrinath, Surkanda and Nag Tibba, near the hill station of Mussourie. Nelang valley has also received heavy snowfall, an official of the Regional Meteorological Office said.

Also read| Jammu & Kashmir weather: Rains lashes plains, Snowfall in Kargil, Gulmarg

Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts have received some rainfall while Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli and Harshil have witnessed snow. Rains have been reported from Garhwal and there is overcast sky in Almorah, Bajpur, Ranikhet, Nainital and Pithoragarh. Warning has been issued for moderate rainfall and heavy snowfall in the next 24 hours.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rain, snow intensify cold wave in Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition