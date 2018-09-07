Rain in Delhi today: Respite for Delhiites! Heavy downpour in city brings relief from humidity

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital Friday, bringing respite from the humidity with the mercury settling at 32.4 degrees Celsius. According to MeT department, the humidity was recorded at 60 per cent. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. The weatherman has predicted light rains in several areas of the city tomorrow.

“The skies will remain generally cloudy. There is possibility of light rain tomorrow,” a MeT official said. The official said the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at 26.6 degrees and 34.4 degrees Celsius respectively.