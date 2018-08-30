​​​
  3. Rain in Delhi-NCR: Downpour likely to hit National Capital, Gurugram, Noida

It was a cloudy, humid morning in the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, the season's average.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 30, 2018 10:48 AM
delhi weather, rain in delhi, rain in delhi today, delhi temperature, delhi weather today, delhi weather update, india, delhi ncr rain, india “There will be generally cloudy sky during the day with light rains expected,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. (Reuters)

It was a cloudy, humid morning in the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, the season’s average. “There will be generally cloudy sky during the day with light rains expected,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 31.9 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 88 per cent. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius.

Moderate rains lashed Delhi and Gurugram on Wednesday that paralysed normal life and disrupted the traffic movement in several areas, including the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway, due to waterlogging.

