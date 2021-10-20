Rain fury in Uttarakhand claims 42 more lives, toll reaches 47; PM Modi condoles deaths

Twenty-eight people were killed in Nainital district, six each in Almora and Champawat, and one each in Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

Incessant rain has wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand where 42 people have been killed since Tuesday with many people still trapped under the rubble after landslides. The toll due to rain-related incidents in the state has reached 47.

Twenty-eight people were killed in Nainital district, six each in Almora and Champawat, and one each in Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The connectivity to Nainital was restored in the evening after hours of struggle amid inclement weather.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. “May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” he tweeted.

Chief Minister Dhami undertook an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas and later interacted with the affected people on ground zero to make an assessment of the damages caused. He announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in rain-related incidents across the state over the last two days.