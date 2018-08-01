​​​
  3. Rain fury continues in Uttar Pradesh: Toll rises to 106; CM Yogi Adityanath directs extensive measures

Rain fury continues in Uttar Pradesh: Toll rises to 106; CM Yogi Adityanath directs extensive measures

Fourteen people were killed and seven others injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 106 since the last week, official sources said today.

By: | Lucknow | Published: August 1, 2018 12:27 PM
Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh, UP rains, up news, monsoon in up, monsoon in up 2018, bjp government in UP,  Narendra Modi According to reports, two people were killed each in Farukhabad and Bahraich while one each in Kheri, Raebareli, Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat, Barabanki, Sitpaur and Sultanpur.

Fourteen people were killed and seven others injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 106 since the last week, official sources said today. According to reports, two people were killed each in Farukhabad and Bahraich while one each in Kheri, Raebareli, Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat, Barabanki, Sitpaur and Sultanpur.

“The toll since the last week in such incidents has reached 106 while the total number of those injured is over 100,” they said. Over 80 cattle lost their lives and over 600 houses were damaged in rain-related incidents.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all the districts to alert people and asked them to undertake extensive tours of the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here. He also directed officials to provide immediate financial and medical assistance to people severely affected by rains.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top