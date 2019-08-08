Rain affects normal life in Kolkata

Purulia witnessed the highest rainfall in West Bengal in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday at 130 mm, followed by Diamond Harbour with 115 mm rainfall, the Met office said.

The city dwellers woke up to a Thursday rainy morning with a continuous downpour affecting normal life. The eastern metropolis received 50 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday owing to a low pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal, the Met department said. Though there were less number of public transports, some parts of the metropolis witnessed traffic snarls causing inconvenience to commuters.

The weatherman has forecast heavy rain in South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, East and West Midnapore districts of South Bengal on Thursday, while the Sub-Himalayan districts of North Bengal are likely to receive heavy precipitation till Saturday morning.

Haldia (70 mm), Canning (44 mm) and Krishnanagar(36 mm) are some of the other places in South Bengal, which received substantial rainfall. In the sub-Himalayan areas of North Bengal, Kalimpong (57 mm) and Darjeeling (42 mm) received the highest rainfall during the last 24-hour period.