Railways, bank jobs: Fake racket busted, former airline staff mastermind! Their modus operandi will blow your mind!

Fake job racket busted in Delhi (Representative Image)

Delhi Police have busted an inter-state fake job racket and arrested four people. The racket was involved in cheating unemployed youths on the pretext of providing jobs in the Indian Railways and banks. The gang also provided the youth fake joining letters and even training was given, Delhi Police said in a press release. Police have recovered the joining letters, rubber stamps of railways, fake i-cards and even the laptops used by the racket, which is suspected to have duped youths to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

The incident came to light after Chattish Kumar of Rajasthan alleged that he and his friends were cheated after they were promised railway or bank jobs. They were even given a salary of Rs.6,500 to Rs. 8,500 for two months, Chattish informed police. A case was also registered with the Crime Branch. Police suspect that nearly 20 people have been cheated, out of whom 14 have been identified. None of them was promised jobs in Railways and while three others in banks.

The accused

Delhi Police have arrested Amit Pal (27) of Haryana, Dinesh Kumar (30) of UP, Manoj Yadav of Delhi and another person named Jitender from Varanasi. They have also identified alleged masterminds of the racket – Priyanka and Amit. Another accused Kuldeep had already been arrested by the Delhi Police previously. All the four were detained for five days by police on Saturday.

Modus Operandi

The racket used to charge Rs. 7-10 lakhs per candidate for offering government jobs. The accused even made the targets fill up an application form followed by the declaration of result on false websites resembling that of Indian Railways or banks. They even completed all formalities, sent appointment letters and conducted medical examinations of the candidates to root out any doubt. Apart from providing them with fake I-cards, false training sessions were also conducted.

The candidates were promised Rs 40,000+ monthly salary after a probation period of 90 days and provided with Rs. 6,500 and Rs. 8,500 salary in the first two months. The candidates only realised that they have been cheated after the culprits switched off their mobile phones and vanished.

According to the police, mastermind Priyanka used to work for an airline at Delhi Airport, but her service was terminated around 2 years back after she was accused of embezzlement. Chhatis Kumar met her through a common relative, who managed to convince him that she could arrange for a Railway Job. Priyanka took Rs 7 lakh from Chhatis to offer him a job of Ticket Checker in Indian Railways and later proceeded to bag money from other victims as well. She is yet to be arrested by the police.

Another arrested accused Amit Pal was running a small placement agency, Green Tree Aviation, in Mahipalpur. Priyanka used to get victims to this office on the pretext of filling up fake employment forms, while Amit convinced candidates that he had links with various Government Offices and could arrange for jobs.

Manoj, another person who has been arrested helped candidates fill up employment and took them to Northern Railway Hospital at Basant Lane, Chelmsford Road, Connaught Place, Delhi to get them medically examined. After the medical examination, Manoj would give them a website link where after a couple of days the candidate could check his appointment status and find out that he has been qualified for appointment as Ticket Checker in Indian Railways.

Kuldeep took blood samples of the candidates at the Railway hospital, and also got the fake websites designed by a web developer from Kolkata, who has also been identified. Another accused Dinesh took the candidates to Adarsh Nagar and Muzaffar Nagar Railway Station for training. While Jitender, another arrested accused took attendance of the candidates and told them to note down the arrival and departure of all trains between 10:00 am till 05:00 pm every day.

Two PNB bank accounts, one Central Bank and one Canara Bank account belonging to the racquet have been frozen by the Delhi Police. And the properties and vehicles bought by the criminals are also being identified by police. The hunt for mastermind Priyanka is still on, police said.