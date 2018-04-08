Railway Minister Piyush Goyal invokes Chanakya to inspire railway employees

In his address at the annual day programme of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Goyal also urged the organisation to look at new possibilities.

Chanakya has left us with useful teachings and his wisdom can guide the railways to go past its targets, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said today. In his address at the annual day programme of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Goyal also urged the organisation to look at new possibilities.

“Chanakya has left us with very useful teachings which we can use, each one of us, in our daily lives and I am sure that his wisdom will guide RVNL and the railways to go past all the targets,” he said. Chanakya was an Indian teacher, philosopher, economist, jurist and royal advisor. He was also known as Kautilya.

Goyal urged RVNL to not limit the possibilities.

“If you are willing to look at new possibilities and new ways, then there will be absolutely no difficulty in taking this company to new heights on its own strength, on the strength of its own balance sheet, without worrying about what funds the Railway Board can provide,” he said.

Pointing out that the World Health Day was also observed today, the railway minister said, “We have an opportunity to see what we can do to make health a defining feature of our sensitivity as the railway family.”