Railway Minister Piyush Goyal given additional charge of Finance Ministry in Arun Jaitley’s absence

By: | Published: January 23, 2019 9:24 PM

Goyal will temporarily hold the additional portfolios. He is likely to present the last budget of the current PM Narendra Modi-led government.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has been given the additional charge of the portfolios of Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs during the period of indisposition of Arun Jaitley. Goyal will temporarily hold the additional portfolios. He is likely to present the last budget of the current PM Narendra Modi-led government.

Acting on the advice of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind passed the directives. “The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, hereby directed that during the period of indisposition of Shri Arun Jaitley, Minister; the portfolios of Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs held by him, be temporarily assigned to Shri Piyush Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios,” the official statement said.

Further, Jaitley will be designated as Minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work as Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

More details awaited.

