Railway claims tribunal awards compensation to families of 4 accident victims. (PTI)

The Railway Claims Tribunal here has awarded a compensation of Rs eight lakh each to the families of four passengers killed in an accident here on Tuesday, after they hit a wall and fell off a suburban train. The Chennai Bench of the Tribunal has suo motu (on its own) directed that Rs eight lakh be deposited for each of the “four cases of death,” and Rs two lakh to the five people injured in the accident, a release from the RTC Additional Registrar J Arundathi said.

“This order is the first of its kind where the compensations are directed to be deposited by the Railways even without any formal application by the victims or their families,” the release said.

The tribunal has ordered release of Rs two lakh in each of the cases of death and Rs 50,000 for injuries from the amounts deposited, which will be adjusted against the final outcome of the awards when full particulars are gathered, it said. Further, notices have been issued to Government Railway Police), Railway Protection Force and the Southern Railway to furnish copies of all the police records regarding the “gruesome incident,” it said.

Four passengers travelling on the footboard of a crowded suburban train were killed after they hit a wall and fell off at the St Thomas Mount railway station on July 24.

The state government has already announced a solatium of Rs one lakh each to the bereaved families.