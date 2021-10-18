  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Rail Roko’ Today Live Updates Protesters sit on railway tracks in Amritsar train services to be affected across India

‘Rail Roko’ Today Live Updates: Protesters sit on railway tracks in Amritsar, train services to be affected across India

By: |
Updated: October 18, 2021 10:05:50 am

Rail Roko Agitation Live Updates: The SKM said during the 'rail roko' protest, all train traffic will be stopped for six hours from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday.

Rail Roko Agitation Live Updates: The SKM said during the 'rail roko' protest, all train traffic will be stopped for six hours from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, has called a six-hour long nationwide ‘Rail Roko’ agitation today, demanding for immediate dismissal and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni over the Lakhimpur violence case. Train services are likely to be affected due to the bandh call.

In a statement, the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three agri laws, said “protests will only be intensified until justice is secured” in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The SKM said during the ‘rail roko’ protest, all train traffic will be stopped for six hours from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday.

 

Read More

Live Blog

lakhimpur kher violence, rail roko andolan, rail roko agitation live updates, ajay mishra teni

Highlights

    10:05 (IST)18 Oct 2021
    RAF deployed at Sonipat Railway Station
    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
    09:37 (IST)18 Oct 2021
    Protesters sit on railway track in Amritsar
    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
    09:10 (IST)18 Oct 2021
    Ajay Mishra promoted hatred, enmity and communal disharmony: SKM

    'He (Ajay Mishra) promoted hatred, enmity and communal disharmony between Hindus and Sikhs in his speeches. It is his vehicles that were used to mow down peaceful protesters. He harboured his son and accomplices even as the police was issuing summons to Ashish Mishra,' read a statement from Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

    08:59 (IST)18 Oct 2021
    Action will be taken against those participating in 'Rail Roko': Lucknow Police

    Police to take action against those who will participate in the 'Rail Roko Andolan' called by farmers organization. 144 CrPC is also imposed in the district and will impose NSA if anyone tries to disrupt normalcy: Lucknow Police

    Four of the eight people who died in the violence on October 3 were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver. Farmers have claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and Ajay Mishra who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time. Ashish Mishra was arrested in the case on October 9. The SKM also claimed that at effigy-burning events across Uttar Pradesh, several farmer leaders were put under house arrested while some were detained. SKM condemns this and asks the UP government not to suppress the right to protest of ordinary citizens, it added.
    Indian Railways
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Temple run, holy dips, religious chants: Opposition banks on ‘Hindutva’ to turn tables against BJP in UP
    2Indian American scientist gets Lifetime Achievement Award
    3Yuvraj Singh arrested for hurling casteist slur against Yuzvendra Chahal, later released on interim bail