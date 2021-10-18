‘Rail Roko’ Today Live Updates: Protesters sit on railway tracks in Amritsar, train services to be affected across India

Rail Roko Agitation Live Updates: The SKM said during the 'rail roko' protest, all train traffic will be stopped for six hours from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, has called a six-hour long nationwide ‘Rail Roko’ agitation today, demanding for immediate dismissal and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni over the Lakhimpur violence case. Train services are likely to be affected due to the bandh call.

In a statement, the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three agri laws, said “protests will only be intensified until justice is secured” in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The SKM said during the ‘rail roko’ protest, all train traffic will be stopped for six hours from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday.

