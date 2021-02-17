  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rail Roko: Railways deploys 20 additional RPSF companies, focus on Punjab, Haryana, UP

By: |
February 17, 2021 5:05 PM

Director General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar on Wednesday said, "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. We will be liaisoning with district administrations and will have a control room in place."

The SKM had said that the rail blockade will held across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm. (File image)The SKM had said that the rail blockade will held across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm. (File image)

The railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the RPSF across the country, with focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, in the wake of the “rail roko” called on Thursday by farmer groups protesting against the Centre’s new agri laws.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting farmer unions which is spearheading the protest, last week had announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislations.

Related News

Director General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar on Wednesday said, “I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. We will be liaisoning with district administrations and will have a control room in place.”

“We will gather intelligence. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and some other areas will be our focus. We have deployed 20 companies (around 20,000 personnel) of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) in these areas,” he said.

“We want to persuade them to not cause inconvenience for passengers. We have a four-hour window and we want it (rail roko) to get over peacefully,” Kumar said.

The SKM had said that the rail blockade will held across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm.

The announcement came amid the ongoing protests against the laws at Delhi’s borders by farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and ‘mahapanchayats’ that are being organised in these states to garner support for the movement.

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni had said that farmer unions will hold meetings in poll-bound West Bengal as well and indicated that they will ask people there not to vote for those who are “snatching our livelihood”.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rail Roko Railways deploys 20 additional RPSF companies focus on Punjab Haryana UP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1#MeToo: Priya Ramani acquitted in criminal defamation case filed by MJ Akbar
2Republic Day violence: Man seen on videos swinging swords arrested
3‘BJP will form govt in Nepal’: Biplab Deb’s remark draws formal objection from Kathmandu, says it undermines nation’s sovereignty