Rail Roko protest: Farmer unions to block train movement today, heavy security arrangements in place

Rail Roko Protest: A heavy presence of police was seen today at Ghaziabad Railway Station, Palwal Railway Station and Nangloi Railway Station.

In wake of the ‘rail roko’ call by farmer unions protesting against the Centre’s new agri laws, heavy security arrangements have been put in place to avoid any untoward incident. While the railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the RPSF across the country, the main focus remains on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Apart from this, state police forces have also been deployed at sensitive stations. A heavy presence of police was seen today at Ghaziabad Railway Station, Palwal Railway Station and Nangloi Railway Station in the wake of the 4-hour long nationwide ‘rail roko’ call that starts at 12 noon and will end at 4 pm.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that trains aren’t plying in full strength and the protest will be done peacefully. He said the farmers will provide water, milk, lassi & fruits to people who will be found stranded. When asked if the farmers’ protest will be extended to West Bengal as well, he said farmers there are also unable to sell their crop at MSP and the farm union leaders will hold talks with the farmers of the state.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni had said on Tuesday that farmer unions will hold meetings in West Bengal as well. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, had announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the farm laws.

Director General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar yesterday told PTI that the RPF will liaison with district administrations and will have a control room in place to keep a close watch on the protest. He appealed to everyone to maintain peace. Kumar said that they will try to persuade farmers to not cause inconvenience to passengers.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are protesting at Delhi borders for over two months against the three newly enacted legislations – Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.