Rail official in Bengaluru who hid her COVID-19 positive son in guest house suspended

She not only failed to inform authorities about her son's return from Germany but also endangered the lives of others by lodging him in a railway rest house.
An official of South Western Railway has been suspended for “hiding” her son, who returned from Germany and later tested positive for coronavirus, at a railway guest house in Bengaluru, officials said on Friday.
Catch coronavirus live updates here
- Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath announces resignation ahead of trust vote, another state slips out of Congress hand
- Delhi gangrape-murder case: I greet this day with aplomb that justice has finally been done, says Smriti Irani
- Justice has prevailed, tweets PM Modi after Delhi gangrape-murder case convicts hanged
She not only failed to inform authorities about her son’s return from Germany but also endangered the lives of others by lodging him in a railway rest house near the main Bangalore railway station, railway spokesperson E Vijaya told PTI.
The Assistant Personnel Officer (Traffic) has been suspended, Vijaya said.
The 25-year-old man, who came from Germany via Spain and was instructed to be in home quarantine after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 13, later tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, a railway spokesperson told PTI.
“She virtually hid her son to protect her family but endangered all of us,” a South Western Railway official said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.