Rail official in Bengaluru who hid her COVID-19 positive son in guest house suspended

By: |
Published: March 20, 2020 12:50:54 PM

She not only failed to inform authorities about her son's return from Germany but also endangered the lives of others by lodging him in a railway rest house.

coronavirus cases in India, coronavirus in India, coronavirus Bengaluru cases, coronavirus suspensions, coronavirus hiding

An official of South Western Railway has been suspended for “hiding” her son, who returned from Germany and later tested positive for coronavirus, at a railway guest house in Bengaluru, officials said on Friday.

She not only failed to inform authorities about her son’s return from Germany but also endangered the lives of others by lodging him in a railway rest house near the main Bangalore railway station, railway spokesperson E Vijaya told PTI.

The Assistant Personnel Officer (Traffic) has been suspended, Vijaya said.

The 25-year-old man, who came from Germany via Spain and was instructed to be in home quarantine after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 13, later tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, a railway spokesperson told PTI.

“She virtually hid her son to protect her family but endangered all of us,” a South Western Railway official said.

