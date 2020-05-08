Rail fare row: Priyanka Gandhi says Congress ready to pay for migrants, but Yogi Adityanath govt not providing list

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File pic

The Congress party has said that its Uttar Pradesh unit is ready to bear the cost of the train fare for the labourers who have been brought back to the state by special trains during the lockdown. It, however, accused the Yogi Adityanath government of not providing the list of migrants who took the special trains from different parts of the country to return to their home state.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she has written to the Amethi and Rae Bareli DMs asking for the list “so that we can pay for their tickets”. While her mother Sonia Gandhi is a Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli, the Amethi seat was represented by her brother Rahul before he lost the family bastion to BJP’s Smriti Irani last year.

“We have asked the DMs of Rae Bareli and Amethi for the list of people who have returned from other states so that we can give ticket money to them. We have launched two helpline numbers on which those sending the photo of tickets and address will be reimbursed. Amethi – 8795834675, 9415610734 and Rae Bareli – 9515436744, 9264926243,” she

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee had on Thursday said it was ready to reimburse the ticket fares paid by migrants for special trains that brought them back. This came days after party interim president Sonia Gandhi announced that the party’s state units will pay ticket fares for migrants and criticised the Centre for charging them.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a statement issued last evening said that the government is actively engaged in bringing migrants back safely and urged workers not to walk back home on foot from big cities like Delhi. CM Adityanath has directed officials to make arrangements for migrants and their families as many of these labourers continue to walk hundreds of kilometres on foot.

“The Chief Minister has issued categorical directions to the officials to ensure that no migrant labour returns to the state while travelling on foot. He assured that the state government has been actively engaged in bringing them back safely,” a statement issued by the CM’s office said.

Meanwhile, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress Legislature Party Leader Aradhana Mishra have written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking the list of migrant workers who had returned.