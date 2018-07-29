Raigad bus accident: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condole deaths

People gather at the accident site where a bus carrying a group of staff members of an agriculture university, fell into a 500-ft gorge in the Konkan region, killing 33 passengers, in Raigad on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (PTI)

Expressing grief over the death of 33 people in a bus accident in Maharashtra’s Raigad district today, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the administration was trying to provide all the necessary assistance. Congress president Rahul Gandhi also expressed sorrow over the accident. Fadnavis said he was pained to know about the loss of lives in the accident.

“Administration taking all efforts to provide required assistance. Senior officials & emergency management systems in place,” Fadnavis tweeted. “My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured,” he added. The chief minister also said that there will be an inquiry into how the accident took place. Minister Sadabhau Khot was visiting the spot to take a stock of the situation, he added.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “I’m sorry to hear about the terrible bus accident in Raigad, Maharashtra in which a large number of people have been killed and many others injured. I appeal to Congress party workers in the area to provide all possible assistance to the injured & families of those who have died.” Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao also condoled the deaths.

In his message, the governor, who is also the chancellor of the agriculture university, said, “I was shocked and deeply saddened to know about the demise of several employees and officials of the Konkan Krishi Vidyapith and the driver of the bus in the deadly accident…My heart goes out to the families of all those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate accident.” S tate Congress chief Ashok Chavan said, “Extremely sad to hear about the accident of a bus near Poladpur in Raigad district carrying 33 employees of Konkan Agriculture University. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this horrifying accident.”

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde said the accident was very unfortunate. “I pay my homage to those who perished,” he said. A bus, on its way to a hill station, fell into a gorge in Raigad district of Maharashtra this afternoon killing 33 passengers, senior officials said.

The passengers were on their way to Mahabaleshwar, a hill station in Satara district, for a picnic, when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn and fell into the gorge. All passengers of the bus were all staff of Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth in Dapoli town.