Raigad building collapse: Two dead, over 18 still missing; rescue operations underway by NDRF

Raigad building collapse: 2 dead, several missing.

Two persons have died and at least 18 others are still trapped at the site where a five storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Monday. A search and rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is underway.

According to Raigad District Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar, eight persons have been rescued from the debris. The incident took place in Kajalpura area of Raigad at 7 PM on Monday.

“One man died of cardiac arrest in the night after he was hit by a stone from the falling building,” Anil Paraskar said. He informed that the man was not a resident of the building, but was walking nearby when it collapsed and was hit by a stone from the falling debris.

A total of three teams of the NDRF and 12 teams of the fire brigade are at the spot. Tarek Garden, the five-storey building, was about 10 years old and had over 45 flats. The rescued persons have been shifted to a local hospital at Mahad.

An official at the Mantralaya State Control Room of the State Disaster Management Unit said that the building collapsed at Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil.

Home Minister Amit Shah described the incident as tragic and said that he has spoken to SN Pradhan, the chief of the disaster response force, to provide all possible assistance.

“The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG NDRF HQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety,” he tweeted.