Raids on Kamal Nath’s aides: Income tax dept hits back at EC, says we know what impartial means

Income tax dept hits back at EC, says we know what impartial means (PTI)

Striking a strident note in response to the Election Commission’s (EC) advice to maintain neutrality in enforcement action against the use of illicit money in elections, the revenue department has urged the constitutional body to advise its field officers to inform the taxmen if they come across specific information on the use of black money for electioneering.

“We understand the words ‘neutrality’, ‘impartial’ and ‘non-discriminatory’ mean that we must act as and when information is available against anyone, irrespective of political affiliation. This is precisely the practice that the department follows and will continue to do so,” the revenue department wrote to EC on Monday.

After the I-T department raided locations in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi on Sunday, EC had written to the former, advising it to be neutral in its conduct. It further said the I-T department should keep the chief elections officers informed of such actions during the election period.

The EC directive comes close on the heels of several I-T raids in the houses of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s close aides in Indore. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday said that searches in MP detected widespread and well-organised racket of collection of unaccounted cash amounting to nearly `281 crore through various persons in different walks of life including business, politics and public service.

“A part of the cash was also transferred to the headquarter of a major political party in Delhi, including about `20 crore which was moved through hawala recently to the headquarter of the political party from the residence of a senior functionary at Tughlak Road, New Delhi,” the board said in a statement. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, searched were conducted in National Capital Region of Delhi, Bhopal, Indore and Goa. More than 300 I-T officials participated in the operation at about 52 locations in four states. CBDT said.

“The searches in Delhi in the group of a close relative of the senior functionary have further led to seizure of incriminating evidence, including cash book recording unaccounted transactions of `230 crore, siphoning off money through bogus billing of more than `242 crore and evidence of more than 80 companies in tax havens. Several unaccounted/ benami properties at posh locations in Delhi have also been detected,” it said.