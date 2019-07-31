Raids at Azam Khan’s Jauhar University find 2,000 library books stolen from Madrasa Aaliya, says police

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan is the chancellor of Rampur based Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. He is accused of forcibly acquiring lands from farmers to set up the university.

The Rampur police on Tuesday conducted raids at the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University of which Samajwadi Party leader and local MP Azam Khan is chancellor. According to a report in The Indian Express, police claimed to have recovered around 2,000 books and manuscripts from the library of the university belonging to Madrasa Aaliya.

Rampur SP Ajay Pal Sharma said that some of the books in the library of the university were stolen from the Madrasa Aaliya. Sharma said that five persons have been taken into custody including the librarian of the varsity and they will be questioned further.

“After investigation, we found that some of the books that the principal had complained were stolen were in the library of Jauhar University. On Tuesday, we launched a search operation and found nearly 2,000 books belonging to the Madrasa Aaliya at the varsity library. We have detained five employees of the university, including the librarian. We are questioning them and if needed, they will be arrested,” he said.

He said that an FIR was registered earlier at the Ganj police station in Rampur on the basis of a complaint filed by Madrasa Aaliya principal Zubaid Khan. According to Zubaid’s claim, around 9,000 rare/priceless books and manuscripts were taken away by unidentified persons on September 10, 2016 from the library of the madrasa.

On Monday, police also issued a notice to the Jauhar Trust over usurping a small canal that belonged to the state irrigation department. DM Aunjaneya Kumar Singh told the daily that a notice has been served to Azam Khan’s son Abdullah who owns the land where the Humsafar Resort has been built. The DM said that Abdullah encroached on around 100 meters of the canal land and made part of the resort area.

He said that the SP leader has been asked to demolish the boundary wall which has taken the canal land within.

The Jauhar University in Rampur is in the news for the last month over alleged wrongdoings by Azam Khan. At least 26 farmers have filed FIRs against Khan, accusing him of forcibly acquiring their land to set up the university when the Samajwadi Party was in the power. Later, the Rampur administration placed Khan’s name on the anti-land mafia portal.