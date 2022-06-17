scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
FE Modern BFSI Summit 2022

Raids against Ashok Gehlot’s brother ‘vendetta politics’, says Congress

The CBI carried.out searches at the premises of Agrasen Gehlot after it registered a fresh case of corruption against him.

Written by PTI
ashok gehlot pic
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo: PTI)

The Congress on Friday termed the raids against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot brother Agrasen Gehlot vendetta politics and said it will not be silenced by such tactics. The CBI carried out searches at the premises of Agrasen Gehlot after it registered a fresh case of corruption against him.

“This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds. Ashok Gehlot was at the forefront of the protests in Delhi over the past three days, and this is Modi Government’s brazen response! We will not be silenced,” Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter. The probe agency is carrying out searches at multiple locations.

Also Read
More Stories on
CBI
Congress

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In India News