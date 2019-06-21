Rahul was looking for meaning of Hindi words: Congress justifies party president browsing phone during Kovind’s address

The Congress party has justified its president Rahul Gandhi's disrespectful conduct during President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of the Parliament on Thursday. While all the MPs, including his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, were seen listening to the President\u2019s address with full attention and honour, Rahul was busy with his mobile phone. Party spokesperson Anand Sharma refuted the charges on Rahul of being disrespectful. He said that the Congress chief was looking for meaning of Hindi words on his mobile phone. On Thursday, when the President was addressing the newly elected Lok Sabha MPs and members of the Rajya, his first speech after the 17th Lok Sabha was set up, Rahul was seen scrolling through his mobile phone and then typing away for around 24 minutes. \u201cHe was listening to what was important, there were certain queries about certain Hindi words which were not heard clearly. There was no disrespect on his part. I think it is very frivolous of the party to make such a comment," he said. Watch video: Rahul Gandhi using mobile phone during President's speech Sharma added that it was BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah who insulted the President as he was talking to his party leaders during the speech. "If the footage is taken half of the BJP president will be seen talking to each other," he opined. The President addressed the joint sitting of the Parliament on Thursday in the Central Hall. Rahul was sitting next to his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. When the President mentioned the surgical strikes conducted by defence forces in Uri and Balakot, the entire Central Hall broke into a loud round of applause. All the MPs including Sonia Gandhi were seen thumping the desk. However, Rahul didn't cheer for the Army's valour and it seemed that he was trying to stop his mother from cheering for brave jawans. This prompted Sonia Gandhi to stare at his son a few times but Rahul continued to sit still. On President's speech, Sharma said that the address was not of much significance to the Congress party. He said that the speech by the President just repeats the government\u2019s announcements until now. "We don\u2019t think it is important to give today\u2019s speech much significance,\u201d he said.